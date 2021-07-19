Police charge suspect in Herndon death

Police in Herndon, Virginia, have charged a suspect in the killing of a man found dead on Sunday.

Nathaniel Haldenstein, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said they received a welfare check request for Haldenstein and cleared the scene around 5 p.m. on Sunday. Later, they received another call that prompted a welfare check around 7:30 p.m.

While talking to Haldenstein, police said, he made comments that prompted officers to check a bedroom, where they found a body.

Haldenstein was then transported to Reston Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

After he was released from the hospital, police said he was transported to police headquarters and interviewed by detectives.

He was then transported to Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged. He is being held without bond.