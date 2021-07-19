Coronavirus News: Long-haul symptoms less common in kids | Masking recommended in schools | Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Police charge suspect in Herndon death

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

July 19, 2021, 4:15 PM

Police in Herndon, Virginia, have charged a suspect in the killing of a man found dead on Sunday.

Nathaniel Haldenstein, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said they received a welfare check request for Haldenstein and cleared the scene around 5 p.m. on Sunday. Later, they received another call that prompted a welfare check around 7:30 p.m.

While talking to Haldenstein, police said, he made comments that prompted officers to check a bedroom, where they found a body.

Haldenstein was then transported to Reston Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

After he was released from the hospital, police said he was transported to police headquarters and interviewed by detectives.

He was then transported to Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged. He is being held without bond.

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

