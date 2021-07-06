Fairfax Connector assumes 5 routes from Metro

The Fairfax Connector will be taking over five bus routes from Metrobus starting on Saturday. Four of the Northern Virginia routes have been closed since the start of the pandemic.
“Amazingly these routes serve approximately 69,000 residents and provide access to over 36,000 jobs within Fairfax County,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay said.
The Fairfax Connector will also change services on five existing routes, according to a news release.
See all changes below:
Transfer of select Metrobus routes to Fairfax Connector
- Route 703: Pimmit Hills — West Falls Church (replaces Metrobus Route 3T)
- Provides weekday and Saturday service, linking Pimmit Hills and Tysons to the McLean and West Falls Church Metrorail stations.
- Operates every 30 minutes during weekday rush hours, and every 60 minutes during weekday non-rush hours and on Saturdays.
- Route 715: East Falls Church — Dolly Madison (replaces Metrobus Route 15K)
- Provides weekday rush hour service every 30 minutes with improved connectivity linking McLean, Salona Village and Chesterbrook Gardens to the East Falls Church Metrorail station.
- Route 803: Annandale Road — East Falls Church (replaces Metrobus Route 3A)
- Provides weekday and Saturday service, linking Lake Barcroft, Annandale and North Springfield to the East Falls Church Metrorail station.
- Operates every 30 minutes during weekday rush hours; every 40 to 60 minutes during weekday non-rush hours; and every 45 minutes on weekends.
- Route 834: Pentagon — Northern Virginia Community College’s Annandale Campus route (replaces Metrobus Route 29C)
- Provides weekday rush hour service every 30 minutes linking Northern Virginia Community College, Annandale and Lincolnia to the Pentagon Metrorail station.
- Express service — $4.25.
- Route 835: Braeburn Drive — Pentagon — Route 835 (replaces Metrobus Route 29W)
- Provides weekday rush hour service every 30 minutes linking the Northern Virginia Community College and Willow Woods communities to the Pentagon Metrorail station.
- Express service — $4.25.
Fairfax Connector service changes
- Route 171: Richmond Highway
- Minor schedule changes to improve connectivity between the Huntington Metrorail station and the Army Museum on the weekends.
- Continues to provide weekday and weekend service every 30 minutes between the Huntington Metrorail station and the Lorton Virginia Railway Express station.
- Route 422: Boone Boulevard — Howard Avenue
- Route 462: Dunn Loring — Tysons Corner
- Minor operational adjustment to improve connectivity between the Dunn Loring and Tysons Corner Metrorail stations, and access to employment and activity centers along Maple Avenue in Vienna.
- Operates every 30 minutes during weekdays and weekends.
- Route 467: Dunn Loring — Tysons Corner
- Operates weekday midday and evenings, and on weekends between the Dunn Loring and Tysons Corner Metrorail Stations servicing Maple Avenue, as well as Old Courthouse Road to Gallows Road.
- Operates every 40 minutes on weekdays and Saturdays. Sunday service has been added, operating every 40 minutes, and hours of service have been improved.
- Route 630: Stringfellow Road — Centreville
- Improved connections along Stringfellow Road with access to a new senior living facility at Stringfellow Road and Autumn Willow Drive.
- Continues to provide midday and weekend service along Stringfellow Road between Lee Highway (Route 29) and the Stringfellow Road Park-and-Ride.