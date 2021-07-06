Fairfax Connector assumes 5 routes from Metro

The Fairfax Connector will be taking over five bus routes from Metrobus starting on July 10. Four of the routes have been closed since the start of the pandemic.

“Amazingly these routes serve approximately 69,000 residents and provide access to over 36,000 jobs within Fairfax County,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay said.

The Fairfax Connector will also change services on five existing routes, according to a news release.

See all changes below:

Transfer of select Metrobus routes to Fairfax Connector

Fairfax Connector service changes