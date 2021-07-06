Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Connector assumes 5…

Fairfax Connector assumes 5 routes from Metro

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

July 6, 2021, 5:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Fairfax Connector will be taking over five bus routes from Metrobus starting on Saturday. Four of the Northern Virginia routes have been closed since the start of the pandemic.

“Amazingly these routes serve approximately 69,000 residents and provide access to over 36,000 jobs within Fairfax County,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay said.

The Fairfax Connector will also change services on five existing routes, according to a news release.

See all changes below:

Transfer of select Metrobus routes to Fairfax Connector

Fairfax Connector service changes

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB memo elevates evidence-building as 'need-to-have,' evaluation experts say

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up