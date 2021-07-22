Fairfax Co. police release sketch of man suspected in hotel sexual assault

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say a woman was sexually assaulted in a hotel room early Wednesday morning, and they have released a sketch of the unknown suspect in hopes of identifying him

Officers were called to the hotel in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in the Vienna area of Fairfax County shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman told officers the unknown man entered her hotel room, pulled out a knife and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was treated for injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

Police described the suspect as a heavyset Black man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and in his late 40s with a full beard. He was last ween wearing glasses, a gray shirt, sweatpants and carrying a small black backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Fairfax County Police’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by texting. Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.

Tips can also be submitted online.