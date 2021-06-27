Police: Virginia man posed as officer, assaulted responding authorities

Carl Calabrese of Centreville, Virginia, was arrested last week after Fairfax police said he posed as an officer while trying to enter his neighors' homes and then fought with police who showed up.

Fairfax County police said around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, 36-year-old Centreville resident Carl Calabrese left his home after a domestic incident. Then, police said he tried to force his way into two of his neighbors’ homes while identifying himself as a police officer.

When authorities arrived, Calabrese was being “held down” by one of the neighbors, police said in a news release. Once officers tried to detain Calabrese, police said he fought them.

Calabrese was eventually arrested and charged with burglary, assault on law enforcement, two counts of destruction of property, simple assault and impersonating a police officer.