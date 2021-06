Several children were taken to the hospital as a precaution following a school bus crash in Fairfax County, Virginia.

None of the eight Luther Jackson Middle School students on the bus have serious injuries, and the driver of a car that collided with the bus has also been taken to the hospital.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the crash happened near the intersection of Surrey Lane and Gallows Road in Annandale shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Below is a map of where it happened.