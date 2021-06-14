14-year-old teen hit by SUV in Herndon

A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was struck by an SUV Friday afternoon in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Centreville Road and Parcher Avenue in Herndon.

According to Fairfax County police, the boy was hit while walking on the intersection.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. Police are still looking into what led up to the crash.

A map of where the incident occurred is shown below.