CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 14-year-old teen hit by…

14-year-old teen hit by SUV in Herndon

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

June 11, 2021, 8:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was struck by an SUV Friday afternoon in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Centreville Road and Parcher Avenue in Herndon.

According to Fairfax County police, the boy was hit while walking on the intersection.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. Police are still looking into what led up to the crash.

A map of where the incident occurred is shown below. 

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up