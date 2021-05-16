CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Ribbon cutting officially dedicates Turning Point Suffragist Memorial in Fairfax Co.

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 16, 2021, 9:18 PM

The Turning Point Suffragist Memorial held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday. (Courtesy Turning Point Suffragist Memorial)

A memorial honoring the women who fought for their right to vote was dedicated in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday.

The Turning Point Suffragist Memorial aims to tell the entire seven-decade story of the suffrage movement. A major feature is a commemorative wall.

“It lists the nearly 100 suffragists who were imprisoned in 1917,” said Nancy Lyons Sargeant, chair of the memorial’s association at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

It’s located at Occoquan Regional Park in Lorton on former prison grounds where organizers said the “Night of terror” took place more than 100 years ago.

Women who were arrested outside of the White House while demanding the right to vote were met with violence at the prison.

“The Greatest Story never told now will never be forgotten.”

It also includes a unique feature. One of the elements is a section of the actual White House fence that became the backdrop for the protests.

“Because of the generosity and partnership of the women’s suffrage Centennial commission. We are the first ever to be loaned a portion of the White House fence for display,” Sargeant said.

The memorial took almost 13 years to plan and complete at a cost close to $3 million.
“The fight continues for the right to vote, whether it’s ballot access in all 50 states or whether it’s the fight for DC statehood in our nation’s capital,” said Debora Wake, president of the Virginia League of Women Voters.
“We honor these brave women who fought for this right to vote. And they serve as an inspiration to those of us who continue this fight.”

