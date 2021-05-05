CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Unvaccinated need convincing | Concert venue prep to open | DC to fully reopen June 11 | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Fairfax Co. to offer limited virtual learning for next year

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

May 5, 2021, 2:55 PM

Public schools in Fairfax County, Virginia, will offer a virtual learning program for the next school year.

The school system, like most in the area, is offering in-person instruction five days a week for 2021-2022. But it’s also offering a limited virtual program for students with documented medical needs.

“We are excited to welcome all students and staff back to our buildings for the in-person experiences that we all missed this fall,” FCPS Superintendent Scott Brabrand said in a statement Wednesday.

“While we are busy planning for the fall, we do recognize that some students, in very limited circumstances, may have a documented health or medical need for virtual instruction. Today’s announcement will help ensure that we are able to continue to serve all.”

Parents have to apply for the program; the school system will be contacting families still participating in virtual learning this week to ask whether they will apply. Families will need to fill out a form documenting their child’s need; the deadline is May 21.

You can find out more about the Virtual Program on the school system’s website.

