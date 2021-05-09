CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. lifts indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. video competition | Md. mask guidelines updated | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Police arrest Falls Church man in Fairfax Co. mosque stabbing attempt

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

May 9, 2021, 2:01 PM

A Falls Church man is under arrest and faces charges after Fairfax County, Virginia, police said he pointed a knife at several people in a Seven Corners mosque.

Detectives identified and arrested Jonathan Lincoln, 41, of Falls Church, charging him with two counts of assault and disorderly conduct, the Fairfax County Police Department said Sunday.

Police said officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Saturday for reports that a man with a knife had entered the DAR Al Hijrah Islamic Center off Leesburg Pike, tried to stab a security guard and threatened several other people before leaving.

No one was injured.

Lincoln left the scene before officers arrived, according to a Facebook post by police.

The Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called on D.C.-area mosques to step up their security for activities taking place at the end of Ramadan.

“We urge mosques and Islamic centers in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., to enhance safety and security measures, particularly during activities associated with the end of the Ramadan fast,” said CAIR’s research and advocacy coordinator Huzaifa Shabaz.

CAIR also produced a booklet with tips for mosques to increase community safety.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.

