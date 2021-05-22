Fairfax Co. police investigate sexual assault inside Annandale discount store

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are asking for the public's help as they investigate a sexual assault inside a discount store in Annandale.

The incident happened inside the Dollar Tree store on Little River Turnpike last Thursday at around 4 p.m.

Police said a woman was sexually assaulted by a man inside the store’s bathroom, according to a news release.

No description of the suspect has been provided at this time. Police said detectives are checking in with nearby businesses for potential surveillance footage.

Police said the department’s Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division has taken over the case to ensure the woman receives “resources and assistance.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or noticed someone suspicious between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, and select option 3.

Tips can be sent anonymously to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477 or text “FCCS” plus the tip to 847411. Those with information can also submit their tips online on the Fairfax County Crime Solvers‘ webpage or mobile app.

Those whose tips lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward of $100 to $1,000.

A map of where the incident took place is below.