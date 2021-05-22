Bicyclist dies in Centreville crash

A man riding a bicycle in Centreville, Virginia, is dead after he was struck by a car, according to Fairfax County police.

A man riding a bicycle in Centreville, Virginia, is dead after he was struck by a car, according to Fairfax County police.

Raymond Buza, 64, was riding his bicycle east on Hidden Canyon Road near the intersection of Blueridge Drive on Friday just after 10 a.m. when the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata turned left onto Blueridge View Drive in front of Buza, according to police.

Buza was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a police news release.

Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash for the driver and that the driver remained at the scene.

The investigation remains active and details will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review, police said.

This is the first crash death involving a bicyclist in Fairfax County this year, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 703-280-0543. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477 and through text by typing “FCCS” plus tip to 847411 and on the Fairfax County Police Department’s website.