CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Bicyclist dies in Centreville crash

Bicyclist dies in Centreville crash

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 22, 2021, 8:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man riding a bicycle in Centreville, Virginia, is dead after he was struck by a car, according to Fairfax County police.

Raymond Buza, 64, was riding his bicycle east on Hidden Canyon Road near the intersection of Blueridge Drive on Friday just after 10 a.m. when the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata turned left onto Blueridge View Drive in front of Buza, according to police.

Buza was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a police news release.

Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash for the driver and that the driver remained at the scene.

The investigation remains active and details will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review, police said.

This is the first crash death involving a bicyclist in Fairfax County this year, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 703-280-0543. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477 and through text by typing “FCCS” plus tip to 847411 and on the Fairfax County Police Department’s website.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up