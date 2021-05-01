Man arrested, charged with murder after father found dead in Reston

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have arrested the son of a man found dead inside an apartment in Reston on Saturday.

The incident occurred inside an apartment on Shire Court near Glade Drive just before 9 a.m. When police entered the apartment, they found 66-year-old Kenneth Jahelka with multiple stab wounds. He was declared dead at the scene. Police did not say if they found a weapon.

Officers found 24-year-old Alexander Jahelka, identified as Kenneth’s son, in the apartment and initially spoke to him as a person of interest.

After a preliminary investigation, detectives arrested Alexander and charged him with second-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

The Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division will help the family receive “appropriate resources and assistance.”

Police said there is no current threat to the public, and roads were reopened following the investigation. It is the eighth homicide of the year in Fairfax County, according to the press release.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-8477, texting “FCCS” plus the tip to 847411, and on their website.

A map of where the incident occurred is shown below.