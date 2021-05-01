CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Man arrested, charged with…

Man arrested, charged with murder after father found dead in Reston

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com
Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

May 23, 2021, 12:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have arrested the son of a man found dead inside an apartment in Reston on Saturday.

The incident occurred inside an apartment on Shire Court near Glade Drive just before 9 a.m. When police entered the apartment, they found 66-year-old Kenneth Jahelka with multiple stab wounds. He was declared dead at the scene. Police did not say if they found a weapon.

Officers found 24-year-old Alexander Jahelka, identified as Kenneth’s son, in the apartment and initially spoke to him as a person of interest.

After a preliminary investigation, detectives arrested Alexander and charged him with second-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

The Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division will help the family receive “appropriate resources and assistance.”

Police said there is no current threat to the public, and roads were reopened following the investigation. It is the eighth homicide of the year in Fairfax County, according to the press release.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-8477, texting “FCCS” plus the tip to 847411, and on their website.

A map of where the incident occurred is shown below.

Jose Umana

Jose Umana is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. He joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up