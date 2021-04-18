CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Suspect arrested in Fairfax Co. fatal stabbing

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

April 18, 2021, 12:45 AM

Police have arrested a man who is being accused of stabbing a man to death in a Fairfax County, Virginia, parking garage Saturday morning.

The stabbing happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday off Leesburg Pike near South George Mason Drive.

Police claimed 22-year-old Bazen Berhe stabbed 58-year-old Hernan Leiva to death.

Leiva died at the scene, police said.

According to police, while detectives were investigating the scene, Berhe turned himself in and was arrested.

Detectives said they believe the two men were in an argument, and that Berhe attacked Leiva when they went to work Saturday morning.

Knives and a hammer were found at the scene.

Berhe faces second degree murder charges.

This is a developing story. 

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

