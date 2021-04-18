Suspect arrested in Fairfax Co. fatal stabbing

Police have arrested a man who is being accused of stabbing a man to death in a Fairfax County, Virginia, parking garage Saturday morning.

The stabbing happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday off Leesburg Pike near South George Mason Drive.

Police claimed 22-year-old Bazen Berhe stabbed 58-year-old Hernan Leiva to death.

Leiva died at the scene, police said.

According to police, while detectives were investigating the scene, Berhe turned himself in and was arrested.

Detectives said they believe the two men were in an argument, and that Berhe attacked Leiva when they went to work Saturday morning.

Knives and a hammer were found at the scene.

Berhe faces second degree murder charges.

This is a developing story.