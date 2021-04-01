Police investigate stolen car on I-66; traffic backed up for miles

A police investigation in Fairfax County is causing a four-mile traffic backup along eastbound Interstate 66.

A police investigation in Fairfax County caused a four-mile traffic backup along eastbound Interstate 66 in Virginia, on Thursday morning.

Fairfax County police stopped what they believe to be a stolen vehicle on I-66 after Chain Bridge Road in Oakton, Virginia, a police department spokesman told WTOP.

A man — one of two people inside the vehicle — then ran off. He is said to have fled on foot across I-66 toward Oakton High School on Sutton Road. Residents and commuters are asked to avoid that area while law enforcement continue their search.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports all eastbound lanes of I-66 before Nutley Street (Exit 62) reopened around 7 a.m. after having been closed since just after 5 a.m. for a police investigation. Residual delays persist, stretching past U.S. Route 50 (Exit 57).

Below is a map of the area:

