CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Police investigate stolen car…

Police investigate stolen car on I-66; traffic backed up for miles

Fonda Mwangi | fmwangi@wtop.com
Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

April 1, 2021, 7:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A police investigation in Fairfax County caused a four-mile traffic backup along eastbound Interstate 66 in Virginia, on Thursday morning.

Fairfax County police stopped what they believe to be a stolen vehicle on I-66 after Chain Bridge Road in Oakton, Virginia, a police department spokesman told WTOP.

A man — one of two people inside the vehicle — then ran off. He is said to have fled on foot across I-66 toward Oakton High School on Sutton Road. Residents and commuters are asked to avoid that area while law enforcement continue their search.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports all eastbound lanes of I-66 before Nutley Street (Exit 62) reopened around 7 a.m. after having been closed since just after 5 a.m. for a police investigation. Residual delays persist, stretching past U.S. Route 50 (Exit 57).

Below is a map of the area:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

Fonda Mwangi

Fonda Mwangi is a Associate Producer at WTOP. Before joining WTOP she was an investigative intern at WJLA. She also wrote for student magazine, Envision, covering finances for college students. Fonda got her Masters in Journalism and Public Affairs from American University.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force trying to diversify its largely white, male pilot corps with new strategy

Employees give federal HR services low marks

Reversing Trump, Pentagon releases new transgender policies

Biden eyeing 2.7% federal pay raise in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up