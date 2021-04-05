5 injured, traffic snarled as tractor-trailer crashes into OmniRide bus on I-66

A Prince William County OmniRide bus driver and four passengers were hurt Thursday when a tractor-trailer crashed into the bus on I-66, backing up traffic for hours.

A Prince William County OmniRide bus driver and four passengers were hurt Thursday when a tractor-trailer crashed into the bus on I-66, backing up traffic for hours.

Virginia State Police said in a statement that the truck was in the left eastbound lane near Fairfax County Parkway at about 8:15 a.m. when traffic in front of it came to a sudden stop. The tractor-trailer swerved to the left to avoid rear-ending anyone and struck a Prince William County OmniRide commuter bus traveling in the HOV lane, then an SUV.

The driver of the bus and four passengers were taken to hospitals with what the state police called non-life-threatening injuries; no one in the SUV was injured.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Kyle A. Childers, 31, of King George, Va., was not injured in the crash and was charged with making an unsafe lane change, the police said.