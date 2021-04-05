CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'No arm left behind' in Maryland | DC seeks registration volunteers | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 5 injured, traffic snarled…

5 injured, traffic snarled as tractor-trailer crashes into OmniRide bus on I-66

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 22, 2021, 2:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A Prince William County OmniRide bus driver and four passengers were hurt Thursday when a tractor-trailer crashed into the bus on I-66, backing up traffic for hours. (Courtesy Virginia State Police)

A Prince William County OmniRide bus driver and four passengers were hurt Thursday when a tractor-trailer crashed into the bus on I-66, backing up traffic for hours.

Virginia State Police said in a statement that the truck was in the left eastbound lane near Fairfax County Parkway at about 8:15 a.m. when traffic in front of it came to a sudden stop. The tractor-trailer swerved to the left to avoid rear-ending anyone and struck a Prince William County OmniRide commuter bus traveling in the HOV lane, then an SUV.

The driver of the bus and four passengers were taken to hospitals with what the state police called non-life-threatening injuries; no one in the SUV was injured.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Kyle A. Childers, 31, of King George, Va., was not injured in the crash and was charged with making an unsafe lane change, the police said.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

Here’s what 3 USPS nominees face if confirmed to serve on agency board

Defense Health Program facing $1.8B budget shortfall for 2021

Data gathering for Veterans Affairs investigations is an ‘iterative process’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up