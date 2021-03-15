CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » White supremacist's fake bomb…

White supremacist’s fake bomb threats nets him 3 years in prison

The Associated Press

March 15, 2021, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A former Old Dominion University student has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for teaming up with white supremacists in a swatting conspiracy that targeted a Black church, his own university and a Cabinet officer, among others.

The 33-month sentence for 20-year-old John William Kirby Kelley of Vienna, Virginia, essentially splits the difference between the five-year term sought by prosecutors and the 14-month sentence of time served requested by his lawyers.

Kelley pleaded guilty to hosting an internet chatroom in which he and others called in fake bomb threats and attacks on more than 100 different targets.

Kelley apologized at his hearing Monday and renounced his racist rhetoric.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA ‘aggressively worked’ to give IRS data to process 30M stimulus payments

JAIC's Joint Common Foundation is ready to accelerate AI across Defense Department

Non-profit recommends amending Stafford Act to include FEMA in pandemic, cyber incident response

Biden undoes Trump memo skeptical of agency performance metrics

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up