Fairfax Co. teenager advances in national bankers’ association video contest

A teenager from Alexandria, Virginia, is advancing in a national video contest sponsored by the American Bankers Association.

Christian Thomas, a student at West Potomac High School in Fairfax County, is one of eight national finalists in the association’s Lights! Camera! Save! competition, aimed at teaching young people the importance of building good savings habits.

Thomas has already made it past the first round, and that puts him in the final four. First prize is $5,000, while second is $2,000 and third and fourth are $1,000 each. His video, “Keep Your Bread Up!,” explains in rhyme the importance of saving money, especially “because right now, it’s not that easy to make.”

You can vote through Thursday on the American Bankers Association’s Instagram page.

Corey Carlisle, executive director of the ABA Foundation, said in a statement, “It’s critically important to reach teens and young adults early and often, and we believe this year’s finalists do a fantastic job of communicating the importance of financial health in a concise and engaging format.”

Thomas made it to the national contest by winning the local competition sponsored by Burke and Herbert Bank.

“All of us at Burke & Herbert Bank are thrilled that Christian is being recognized for finding such a creative and effective way to share valuable savings lessons with his peers,” said executive vice president Terry Cole, as reported by InsideNova.