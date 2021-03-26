CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Asian student spit at,…

Asian student spit at, verbally harassed by teens outside Va. middle school

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 26, 2021, 1:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Four teens confronted a student and verbally harassed him about being Asian before spitting near him outside of Longfellow Middle School in McLean, Virginia, Fairfax County police said.

The incident happened Monday, and the teen was not injured, according to police.

Fairfax County Public Schools said that the student involved and the teenagers that verbally harassed him were not students at Longfellow. The victim of the incident is a FCPS student.

Police say a School Resource Officer assigned to the middle school is investigating the incident.

In a letter to parents about the confrontation, Longfellow Middle principal Jim Patrick and nearby McLean High School principal Ellen Reilly said they strongly denounce acts such as the one that happened on Monday.

“We stand with our Asian American and Pacific Islander students, staff and community and unequivocally denounce racism and discrimination of all kinds and to condemn all acts of hate,” the letter says. “We are committed to ensuring safe spaces for all of our students and interrupting any experience that would cause pain and trauma as a result of racialized (or other identity based) violence.”

FCPS spokeswoman Helen Lloyd said that the incident took place outside of school hours and is still being investigated, including whether the four teens were FCPS students.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD initiates CMMC review — big deal or perfunctory?

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

New DoD IG report says telework is helping employees' work and personal lives

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up