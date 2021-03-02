2 seriously wounded in Springfield shooting

Fairfax County Police Major Crimes division is investigating a shooting in Springfield that occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, sending two people to the hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood in the 6100 block of Hibbling Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

Major Crimes Detectives are on scene to investigate this shooting. A PIO is on scene, media staging area is Hibbling Ave. and Doncaster St. https://t.co/mrl0OiHveS — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) March 5, 2021

A public information officer is on the scene and updates will be available on Twitter, police said.

WTOP’s Fonda Mwangi contributed to this report.