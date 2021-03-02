2 seriously wounded in Springfield shooting

Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting Friday morning in Springfield, Virginia, according to Fairfax County police.
The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood in the 6100 block of Hibbling Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. Major Crimes detectives are investigating.
Major Crimes Detectives are on scene to investigate this shooting. A PIO is on scene, media staging area is Hibbling Ave. and Doncaster St. https://t.co/mrl0OiHveS
— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) March 5, 2021
A public information officer is on the scene and updates will be available on Twitter, police said.
A map below shows the area of where the shooting occurred.
WTOP’s Fonda Mwangi contributed to this report.