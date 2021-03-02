CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Prince William Co. gets large vaccine clinic | Moderna begins pediatric trial | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
2 seriously wounded in Springfield shooting

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

March 5, 2021, 10:01 AM

Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting Friday morning in Springfield, Virginia, according to Fairfax County police.

The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood in the 6100 block of Hibbling Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

A public information officer is on the scene and updates will be available on Twitter, police said.

A map below shows the area of where the shooting occurred.

WTOP’s Fonda Mwangi contributed to this report.

