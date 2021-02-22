A 73-year-old woman who was directing her husband as he backed an SUV down the couple's Falls Church driveway was killed Sunday evening when the man he lost control of the vehicle and struck her and their house Sunday evening, according to police.

A 73-year-old woman who was directing her husband as he backed an SUV down the couple’s Falls Church, Virginia, driveway was killed Sunday evening when the man lost control of the vehicle and struck her, according to police.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday at the couple’s house in the 6300 block of Lakewood Drive. Police said the man told them his wife, identified as Catherine Ann Balsis, got out of their 2006 Toyota 4Runner to assist him with backing into the driveway.

The man apparently lost control as he reversed and hit his wife and then the house. Balsis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was not identified in a police update about the crash.

Police are still investigating but, at this point, said they do not suspect foul play. They also said alcohol was not a factor.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the police department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.