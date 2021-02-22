CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus impact in Montgomery Co. | Update on DC preregistration system | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Virginia man hits, kills wife helping him back SUV down driveway

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

February 22, 2021, 2:15 PM

A 73-year-old woman who was directing her husband as he backed an SUV down the couple’s Falls Church, Virginia, driveway was killed Sunday evening when the man lost control of the vehicle and struck her, according to police.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday at the couple’s house in the 6300 block of Lakewood Drive. Police said the man told them his wife, identified as Catherine Ann Balsis, got out of their 2006 Toyota 4Runner to assist him with backing into the driveway.

The man apparently lost control as he reversed and hit his wife and then the house. Balsis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was not identified in a police update about the crash.

Police are still investigating but, at this point, said they do not suspect foul play. They also said alcohol was not a factor.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the police department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

