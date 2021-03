A man is dead after a car fire in Centreville, Virginia, Fairfax County police said early Friday.

A man is dead after a car fire in Centreville, Virginia, police said early Friday.

Fairfax County police tweeted at 8:40 a.m. that officers were on the scene in the 5800 block of Old Centreville Road.

They found a man at the car fire. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the vehicle fire “did not result from a crash and no other cars are involved.”

Below is a map of the area where it happened.