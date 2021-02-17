Photo speed cameras could be coming to City of Fairfax

The City of Fairfax may soon begin using photo speed cameras in school and highway work zones. A public hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Neal Augenstein describes how the speed camera program would work.

Less than a year after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed a law enabling jurisdictions to use photo speed cameras in school and highway work zones, the City of Fairfax could soon approve installing the speed monitoring devices.

The City Council will hold a public hearing Feb, 23 on its plans to use both fixed and portable speed cameras as a way of slowing traffic near schools and areas where road construction is being done.

The current plans, introduced Jan. 26, would include four fixed post speed cameras to cover the Woodson High School zone on Main Street and the Fairfax High School zone on Fairfax Boulevard.

In addition, five portable cameras would be available for use in the Old Lee Highway and Jermantown Road school zones. The movable cameras could be relocated to provide enforcement in highway work zones, when that construction is being done.

Signage nearby would alert drivers that photo speed enforcement was being done. For the first 30 days, only warning citations would be issued.

After the implementation period, civil fines of up to $100 would be issued when a driver exceeds the posted speed limit by at least 10 mph.

Fauquier County’s Board of Supervisors last week approved the use of photo cameras in school and work zones. The county hasn’t said when it planned to install its cameras.