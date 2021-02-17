Fairfax County’s Poe Middle School evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak

Crews remained on scene Wednesday morning to identify the source of the leak.

Poe Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, was evacuated Wednesday morning due to elevated carbon monoxide levels.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue services responded to Poe Middle School in Annandale around 8:20 a.m. for a reported carbon monoxide leak, the department tweeted.

A few students were inside the school when the leak occurred and were assisted out of the building. No injuries were reported.

The school system said the children had returned to in-person learning Tuesday.

