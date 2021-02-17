CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Biden on school plans | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Fairfax County’s Poe Middle School evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak

Eden Harris

February 17, 2021, 9:35 AM

Poe Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, was evacuated Wednesday morning due to elevated carbon monoxide levels.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue services responded to Poe Middle School in Annandale around 8:20 a.m. for a reported carbon monoxide leak, the department tweeted.

A few students were inside the school when the leak occurred and were assisted out of the building. No injuries were reported.

The school system said the children had returned to in-person learning Tuesday.

Crews remained on scene Wednesday morning to identify the source of the leak.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

