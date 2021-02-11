Fairfax Co. shooting leaves 1 dead Zeke Hartner

A man has died after being shot in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Wednesday afternoon. Fairfax County police said it happened around 2 p.m. on Branleigh Park Court in Reston. Police are calling the shooting a homicide and say the suspect left the scene in a silver Nissan Rogue. Police said they do not believe that the shooting was a random act.

