CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. back-to-school update | CDC quarantine guidance for fully-vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. shooting leaves…

Fairfax Co. shooting leaves 1 dead

Zeke Hartner

February 11, 2021, 4:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man has died after being shot in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Wednesday afternoon.

Fairfax County police said it happened around 2 p.m. on Branleigh Park Court in Reston.

Police are calling the shooting a homicide and say the suspect left the scene in a silver Nissan Rogue.

Police said they do not believe that the shooting was a random act.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

reston | shooting

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More paid leave for feds on the table, as COVID-19 reconciliation talks begin

Experts laud SolarWinds post-attack efforts, but why'd it take a massive cyber incident to make changes?

'They are not cogs in a wheel' — Congressional panel to focus on humanizing issues regarding troops in 2021

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up