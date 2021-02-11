Fairfax Co. shooting leaves 1 dead

A person has died after being shot in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Wednesday afternoon.
A man has died after being shot in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Wednesday afternoon.
Fairfax County police said it happened around 2 p.m. on Branleigh Park Court in Reston.
Police are calling the shooting a homicide and say the suspect left the scene in a silver Nissan Rogue.
Police said they do not believe that the shooting was a random act.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.