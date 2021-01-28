CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Inova reschedules canceled vaccine appointments | DC improves vaccine booking site | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Woman dead in Falls Church hit-and-run

Teddy Gelman

January 28, 2021, 4:48 AM

A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Fall Church, Virginia.

Fairfax County police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 7300 block of westbound U.S. Route 29/Lee Highway near Graham Road, just after 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman died at the scene, police said. Her identity had not been made public as of Thursday morning.

No description of the suspect’s vehicle was immediately available. The WTOP Traffic Center reports all westbound lanes of U.S. 29 reopened around 11 p.m. following a crash reconstruction.

Below is a map of the area:

