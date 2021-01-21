Fairfax County teacher charged with sexually assaulting student in 1994-95

A Fairfax County, Virginia, teacher has been arrested on charges he sexually abused a student more than 25 years ago.

Marc Cheatham, 51, of Woodbridge, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with forcible sodomy with a victim under 12, aggravated sexual assault with a victim under 13 and producing obscene materials involving a minor, the Fairfax County police said in a statement Thursday.

Cheatham is being held without bond.

The alleged attacks happened in 1994 and 1995, the police said, adding that they learned about the alleged assaults recently.

At that time, Cheatham, who has been a teacher in Fairfax County for 29 years, was teaching at Barden Elementary School, where he taught from 1993 to 1998.

He has been at Holmes Middle School since 2017, teaching sixth-grade history and social studies, Fairfax County Public Schools said in a statement.

He’s on unpaid administrative leave, the school system added.

These are Cheatham’s other teaching stops, according to the police:

Mount Eagle Elementary School (1992-1993)

Fort Belvoir Elementary School (1998-2000)

Groveton Elementary School (2000-2004)

Lorton Station Elementary School (2004-2006)

Terra Centre Elementary School (2006-2010)

Newington Forest Elementary School (2010-2017)

The police are asking anyone who knows more about the case, or who may have had any inappropriate contact with Cheatham, to call them at (703) 246-7800, option 3, or to send a tip anonymously by calling Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, by texting “FCCS” plus your tip to 847411, or by going online.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

“This news is very upsetting to all of us,” Fairfax County Public Schools said. “The primary responsibility for FCPS is always the safety and well-being of our students.” They added that they’re cooperating with the police.