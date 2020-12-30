CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Police ID man killed at Fairfax County worksite

Rick Massimo

December 30, 2020, 2:44 PM

A man was killed at a worksite in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Tuesday.

The Fairfax County police said in a statement on Wednesday that Chris Baransky, 54, of Woodbridge, was hit by a front loader at a worksite on Richmond Highway, in Lorton, at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The police said Baransky was working in the yard when another worker, who didn’t see him, hit him with the front loader.

The police said the medical examiner is doing an autopsy. The police don’t suspect criminal activity, but detectives and the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

