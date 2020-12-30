Police ID man killed at Fairfax County worksite

The Fairfax County police said the man was hit by a front loader at a worksite on Richmond Highway, in Lorton, at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Fairfax County police said in a statement on Wednesday that Chris Baransky, 54, of Woodbridge, was hit by a front loader at a worksite on Richmond Highway, in Lorton, at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The police said Baransky was working in the yard when another worker, who didn’t see him, hit him with the front loader.

The police said the medical examiner is doing an autopsy. The police don’t suspect criminal activity, but detectives and the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.