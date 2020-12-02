Maryland man identified as victim in fatal Springfield shooting

The suspect and the Maryland man were acquaintances who had been involved in an ongoing dispute, police said.

The victim of a fatal shooting that took place Saturday in Springfield, Virginia, has been identified, Fairfax County police said Wednesday.

Police said Anthony Michael Sullivan, 31, of Maryland, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Carlington Fitz Auther Campbell, 33, of Springfield, told police that he had been involved in the shooting.

Police said Campbell and Sullivan were acquaintances who had been involved in an ongoing dispute. On Saturday afternoon, Sullivan went up to Campbell’s residence and was shot just outside the door.

Campbell has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held at an adult detention center without bond.

This deadly shooting is Fairfax County’s 14th murder to date this year.