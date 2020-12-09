CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Superintendent on reopening Md. schools | Start emergency fund | Watch for misinformation | Latest test results
Child killed, 3 other people injured in Fairfax County crash

Jack Moore

December 9, 2020, 10:18 AM

The scene of the crash on U.S. 1 just south of the Capital Beltway. (Courtesy VDOT)

A child was killed and three other people were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning on U.S. Route 1/Richmond Highway near Huntington Avenue in Virginia’s Fairfax County.

The crash, which involved two cars, happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block Richmond Highway, just south of the Capital Beltway.

Icy conditions may have contributed to the crash, police told WTOP.

Four people, including two children, were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, where one of the children died, police said. The other child has injuries that police said were not life-threatening. One of the adults taken to the hospital has serious injuries, police said.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

Northbound lanes of U.S. 1 are closed for the crash investigation and drivers are being re-routed. One southbound lane is getting by the crash investigation.

Below is a map showing the location of the crash:

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this report. 

