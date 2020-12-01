CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
1 man killed in Fairfax Co. shooting

Luke Garrett | @luke_e_garrett

December 7, 2020, 10:55 PM

A man was shot and killed in the Arlington area of Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday evening.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. on South Kings Highway near Furman Lane.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

No additional information, including possible suspect information, was provided.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

This is a developing story.

