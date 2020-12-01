1 man killed in Fairfax Co. shooting

A man was shot and killed in the Arlington area of Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday evening.
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. on South Kings Highway near Furman Lane.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Officers are on scene of a shooting that occurred around 7:40 pm in the 6300 block of South Kings Hwy in Alexandria section of Fairfax County. A man was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries and has died. More updates to follow. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/YPUAP3JE5y
— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) December 8, 2020
No additional information, including possible suspect information, was provided.
Below is a map of where the shooting took place.
This is a developing story.