THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | Manassas woman serving free meals | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Suspect in critical condition…

Suspect in critical condition after police chase stolen vehicle on I-495

Zeke Hartner

November 21, 2020, 1:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is in critical condition after being involved in a police chase in a stolen vehicle on Interstate 495 in Virginia, according to police.

Virginia State Police said around 10 p.m. on Friday, they saw an Audi Q5 SUV that had been reported stolen heading south on I-495 near the Little River Turnpike/Exit 52. When a trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused to stop and officers began a chase.

The driver continued south on I-495 until he rammed a state police vehicle and then took Exit 169/Springfield at around 90 mph, according to police. The driver then lost control and the SUV went off the side of the exit ramp, struck a concrete column and turned over.

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Connecticut, was taken to Fairfax INOVA Hospital for treatment of what police called “life-threatening injuries.”

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

GSA ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

Many DoD bases expected to restrict travel ahead of holidays as COVID cases rise

Ex-Homeland Security official Mayorkas returns under Biden

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up