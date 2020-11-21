Suspect in critical condition after police chase stolen vehicle on I-495

A man is in critical condition after being involved in a police chase in a stolen vehicle on Interstate 495 in Virginia, according to police.

A man is in critical condition after being involved in a police chase in a stolen vehicle on Interstate 495 in Virginia, according to police.

Virginia State Police said around 10 p.m. on Friday, they saw an Audi Q5 SUV that had been reported stolen heading south on I-495 near the Little River Turnpike/Exit 52. When a trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused to stop and officers began a chase.

The driver continued south on I-495 until he rammed a state police vehicle and then took Exit 169/Springfield at around 90 mph, according to police. The driver then lost control and the SUV went off the side of the exit ramp, struck a concrete column and turned over.

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Connecticut, was taken to Fairfax INOVA Hospital for treatment of what police called “life-threatening injuries.”