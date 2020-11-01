Halloween surprise turns Fairfax Co. boy’s wheelchair into a spaceship

It was about more than just candy on Halloween night for a wheelchair-bound boy from Fairfax County, Virginia, after he received a special surprise from a group of middle school students.

Numita Osuna, 11, of Springfield, has been in a wheelchair ever since suffering a stroke four years ago. It’s been hard for the family, but Saturday night, he had the time of his life with a very special costume.

“They built this awesome custom for my son, he loves Star Wars,” said Numita’s mother Maria Osuna. “We came up with the idea to make a spaceship. It has lights and music when we roll him. Everybody said something about the costume.”

The organization, Oregon-based Magic Wheelchair, made it all possible after Maria contacted them in September. The group even made Numita’s little brother a Star Wars costume to go along with it.

It was a nice change from what the family usually tries to put together each year, “I know they were having such a blast,” said Maria.

Evan Demsey, one of the students that spent hours putting the costume together, said that it was an amazing reward for everyone involved. The group said it added each part with care and spent more than 50 hours bringing it all together.

“It just made me so proud that I was able to do something that did this much good in the community that made everyone so happy,” Demsey said.

As the Osunas work toward Numita’s recovery, Maria and her husband, Numa, are grateful for the good in this world.

“I really want to say thank you to all those kids, for giving us joy cause that’s what we promised our kid and sometimes it’s not that easy but we do our best to find joy.”