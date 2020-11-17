Fairfax County seeks public input on bus route changes

Fairfax County, Virginia, is aiming to improve bus service in the years ahead, and it is reexamining Fairfax Connector routes countywide, one section of the county at a time.

The Centreville-Chantilly-Vienna-Tysons Area is the latest sector to come under review.

The county’s transportation department conducted a virtual community meeting Tuesday night focused on the area, and similar meetings are scheduled Wednesday at noon and Thursday at 7 p.m.

“Our goal is to try to enhance the bus system within this area, gather public input and evaluate the transit performance and determine future needs,” said Michael Felschow, Fairfax County Department of Transportation planning section chief.

In essence, transportation planners want to know from riders which improvements they would like to see on the bus routes they ride. Could the rider use better connectivity, connecting with other transit? Faster travel? A greater span of service over days or increased frequency of buses on any given day?

Riders are asked to complete an online survey available until Dec. 9. Under consideration are three alternative plans for routing buses. Find out more on Fairfax County’s website.

“We want to make sure that individuals who need transit, can use transit, and benefit from it, at a minimum, have access and mobility to transit,” Felschow said.

Anyone who relies on the current bus routes need not be concerned about any sudden changes.

Proposed route changes won’t be presented to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors until late 2021, and bus route changes won’t come until at least 2022.