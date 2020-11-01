CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantine | Who will get the vaccine first? | Health tips during the pandemic | Latest test results
1 dead, 5 injured in crash on US Route 1 in Fairfax County

Fonda Mwangi

November 27, 2020, 6:30 PM

A man is dead and five people are hurt after a crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The crash happened on U.S. Route 1 and Pohick Road near the Fort Belvoir Tulley Gate.

Fairfax County police said it was a three-car collision, and one man died at the scene.

The other five people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to authorities.

Southbound Route 1 was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash. Around 6:30 p.m., the diversion was cleared and traffic could once again flow on Route 1.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine and Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.

