ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Police: Man shot, killed…

Police: Man shot, killed outside of Annandale club after fight

Dan Friedell

October 30, 2020, 6:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Woodbridge, Virginia, man was shot and killed early Friday outside of the Diamond Lounge in Annandale, police said.

Samuel Njikang, 27, was found just after 2 a.m. and taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, Fairfax County police said.

Police said Njikang was involved in an altercation with a group of people after leaving the club.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to Njikang’s death and want to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident.

If you have any information, police want a call at (703) 246-7800 or via the anonymous Crime Solvers line at 866-411-8477.

Below is a map of the area where police said Njikang was shot.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up