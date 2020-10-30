Police: Man shot, killed outside of Annandale club after fight

A Woodbridge, Virginia, man was shot and killed early Friday outside of the Diamond Lounge in Annandale, police said.

Samuel Njikang, 27, was found just after 2 a.m. and taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, Fairfax County police said.

Police said Njikang was involved in an altercation with a group of people after leaving the club.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to Njikang’s death and want to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident.

If you have any information, police want a call at (703) 246-7800 or via the anonymous Crime Solvers line at 866-411-8477.

Below is a map of the area where police said Njikang was shot.