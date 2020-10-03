3 injured in assault near Bailey’s Crossroads

Three people were taken to the hospital following an assault in Falls Church, Virginia, near Bailey's Crossroads, early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, when a pair of men were “apparently stabbed” and a third man said to have been stabbed and shot in the 6000 block of Knollwood Drive, near Bailey’s Crossroads, according to Fairfax County police.

All three victims were transported to a hospital with injuries evaluated as nonlife threatening. An investigation continues, and no suspects had been named as of Saturday morning.

Below is a map of the area.