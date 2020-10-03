CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. eyes uptick | Southwest Va. an area of concern with rising cases | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 3 injured in assault…

3 injured in assault near Bailey’s Crossroads

Jose Umana

October 24, 2020, 8:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Three people were taken to a hospital following an assault in Falls Church, Virginia, early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, when a pair of men were “apparently stabbed” and a third man said to have been stabbed and shot in the 6000 block of Knollwood Drive, near Bailey’s Crossroads, according to Fairfax County police.

All three victims were transported to a hospital with injuries evaluated as nonlife threatening. An investigation continues, and no suspects had been named as of Saturday morning.

Below is a map of the area.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up