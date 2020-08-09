Bailey’s Crossroads crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Fairfax County police said a single vehicle was involved in the crash, which took place in the 3400 block of Carlin Springs Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

One person is dead and another injured following a crash in Bailey’s Crossroads, Virginia, early Sunday morning.

Fairfax County police said a single vehicle was involved in the crash, which took place in the 3400 block of Carlin Springs Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police confirmed one fatality in a tweet Sunday morning. A second person was transported to a hospital with injuries evaluated as life threatening.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Carlin Springs Road is closed to all traffic between Columbia Pike and Va. Route 7/Leesburg Pike for an ongoing police investigation.

Below is the area of the crash:

WTOP’s Adisa Hargett-Robinson contributed to this report.