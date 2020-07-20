Man charged in Fairfax Co. church stabbing involving pastor, police chief

Thirty-two-year-old Chance Harrison, a South Riding resident, is charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of felony assault on an officer.

A man faces felony assault charges for stabbing two people at a Chantilly, Virginia, church Saturday afternoon before attendees, including Fairfax County’s police chief, subdued him.

Chance Harrison, 32, of South Riding, is charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of felony assault on an officer after he walked into a Bible study class at Grace Covenant Church and stabbed the pastor leading it, Fairfax County police said in a news release.

Chief Ed Roessler, who was in attendance, subdued Harrison, with the help of several others. Both stabbing victims received non-life threatening wounds during the confrontation. The chief’s injuries were said to be minor.

Harrison is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. He also faces an additional charge of misdemeanor assault.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact detectives at 703-246-7800, option two. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the county’s Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-8477 or texting FCCS to 847411.