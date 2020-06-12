Fairfax County pedestrian dies after Lee Highway crash

A man has died after he was struck and seriously injured Thursday night by a driver while trying to cross Lee Highway in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Rafael Raymundo Bernal, 24, of Centreville, was crossing Lee Highway at the intersection of Centreville Farms Road around 9:45 p.m. with another man when a car driver struck the pair, Fairfax County police said.

Both men were in the crosswalk when the crash happened, police said, and they were taken to hospitals.

Bernal died from his injuries, police said, and the other man did not suffer life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed at the scene.

Police said that speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash for the driver. However, police said alcohol may be a factor for the pedestrians. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said this is the 11th pedestrian fatality in Fairfax County so far this year.

