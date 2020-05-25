Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 2nd case of inflammatory…

2nd case of inflammatory pediatric syndrome reported in Fairfax Co.

The Associated Press

May 25, 2020, 3:27 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Health has reported the second confirmed case in the state of a pediatric inflammatory illness associated with the new coronavirus.

The department’s website on Monday showed a second case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in the Fairfax Health District, which includes Fairfax County and the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church.

No other details, including the age of the child, were provided.

Officials confirmed the first case in the same district last week, saying at the time that the child was recovering at home. On Monday, the Health Department reported almost 1,500 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to nearly 38,000.

