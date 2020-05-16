‘Good Samaritan’ aids police in arrest of Springfield sexual assault suspect

Arjun Dhimal was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department for the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl on a Springfield, Virginia, sidewalk on Thursday.

A man is under arrest after police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said a “good Samaritan” helped them capture the suspect following the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Springfield.

The Fairfax County Police Department said the assault took place Thursday night, in the in the 7000 block of Backlick Court.

Officers responded at approximately 7 p.m. and took 25-year-old Arjun Dhimal into custody, according to police.

Police said detectives believe Dhimal approached the teenager on a neighborhood sidewalk and sexually assaulted her, throwing her cell phone to the ground as she tried to call 911.

A nearby homeowner, who police call a “good Samaritan,” helped them place Dhimal in custody, according to police.

Dhimal was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with abduction with intent to defile, attempted rape and preventing the summoning of law enforcement.

He is being held without bond.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed it to contact them at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477.