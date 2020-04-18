Woman arrested after domestic-related homicide in Fairfax Co.

An Alexandria, Virginia, woman has been arrested following a stabbing death in the Mount Vernon area on Friday that police say is domestic-related.

Around 8:30 a.m., police received a report of a man who had been stabbed in an apartment on the 3000 block of Furman Lane. Responding officers found Charles Alvarez, 32, of Alexandria, suffering from upper body trauma.

Alvarez was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives identified his sister, Sarah Esmerelda Viera, 23, as a suspect in the case and arrested her on murder charges. She is being held without bond in the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Detectives are still investigating the case and are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at (703)-246-7800 and select “option two.” Tips can be submitted anonymously by phone at (866)-411-8477 or text “FCCS tip” to 84711.