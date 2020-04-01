Salvation Army provides curbside groceries in Fairfax County

For a second-straight week, the Salvation Army in Fairfax County, Virginia, is offering curbside groceries to those who need them.

Recipients must call first at (703) 385-8700 ext. 10 for a pickup time. Times are available Thursday and Friday afternoon.

“They get canned vegetables, they get canned meat, peanut butter, cereal … we offer a cleanup kit and, currently, we have fresh produce to offer,” said Maj. Jean Wilson, corp officer for the Salvation Army in Fairfax County.

The faith-based service organization said 120 families were served in the first week, and it expects to be busy in the coming weeks.

“We anticipate that more families will be coming to us … we project we’re going to be feeding for a few more weeks or a few more months,” Wilson said.

The Salvation Army has been on the scene of major disasters, providing food, comfort and prayer in the U.S. for more than 100 years — including outside the Pentagon after 9/11.

“We rely on donors … we would love to get a grant from some foundation so that we could do an even larger-scale assistance,” Wilson said. “We anticipate the need is going to be great before it subsides and we hate to turn anyone away.”