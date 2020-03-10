Fairfax County fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have arrested an Alexandria man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened last month.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have arrested an Alexandria man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that occurred last month.

Willams Claros, 52, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of involuntary manslaughter under the influence over the death of 29-year-old David Velasquez, of Arlington.

On Feb. 1 around 1 a.m., Velasquez was walking in the right lane of westbound Industrial Road near Backlick Road in Springfield when he was struck by the driver of an SUV traveling westbound.

Police said the driver did not stop and continued traveling north on Backlick Road.

Velasquez was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police worked to identify the vehicle and Claros, who is also facing a charge of felony hit-and-run. He is being held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.

Anyone with information on what happened should contact Fairfax County police at 703-280-0543.

