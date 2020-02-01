Arlington man struck, killed by SUV in Fairfax County

A 29-year-old man from Arlington died early Saturday morning after being hit by a dark-colored SUV in Springfield.

A 29-year-old man from Arlington, Virginia, died early Saturday morning after being hit by a dark-colored SUV on Industrial Road near Backlick Road in Springfield.

David Velasquez was walking in the right lane of Industrial Road at about 1 a.m. when he was hit by the driver, who did not stop, Fairfax County police said in a news release. The SUV was last seen traveling north on Backlick Road.

The crash reconstruction unit from the Franconia district is asking for help from anyone who might have seen the accident. If you may have seen the crash or the SUV, police ask that you call 703-280-0543.

Police do not know if the driver was speeding or intoxicated, but they do think alcohol was a factor for Velasquez.

It was the county’s third pedestrian death of 2020.

Below is a map of the area:

