Herndon man charged for shooting death of his mother

A Herndon, Virginia, man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his mother in the early hours of Saturday.

Around 3 a.m., Fairfax County police responded to reports of a disturbance in the 12800 block of Lady Fairfax Circle. Officers found 53-year-old Blanca Turcios, of Herndon, dead with multiple gunshots to her upper body.

According to police, an investigation found that her son, 28-year-old Eric Turcios, was the shooter. He surrendered to Prince William County police a little while later. Police recovered the firearm believed to be the murder weapon at the time of his arrest.

Eric Turcios has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and is being held without bond.

The incident is still under investigation and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information about this event to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 4. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411

This is the first homicide in Fairfax County in 2020, according to police.

