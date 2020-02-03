Ex-Fairfax Co. Public Schools employee charged with financial crimes

A former Fairfax County Public Schools administrative assistant is facing felony charges of embezzlement, forgery and intent to defraud.

A former Fairfax County Public Schools administrative assistant is facing felony charges of embezzlement, forgery and intent to defraud.

Adebisi Ogun, 29, of New York, was arrested Jan. 15, extradited to Fairfax County, Virginia, and served warrants on Jan. 22.

Ogun is accused of misappropriating credit card funds and forging the signature of the principal of Westbriar Elementary School on checks for the year she worked there.

Authorities launched their investigation in August of 2018 after school officials became aware of suspicious credit card activity.

Detectives ask that anyone with information about this event to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 1. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone — 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text — type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411 — and by web. Download their Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers.” Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.