3-car crash in Fairfax Co. leaves man dead

A Gainesville man is dead after a series of crashes in the early morning hours of Saturday in Clifton, Virginia.

Fairfax police said around 1:17 a.m., Earl Wilkins Jr., 52, was driving a Jeep Wrangler south on Fairfax County parkway when he entered a northbound lane and hit a Honda Civic.

Wilkins got out of his car and stood in the roadway when a driver in a Hyundai Sonata struck the Civic which then hit Wilkins. He was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

The driver of the Sonata remained on scene and was treated for minor injuries.

Police continue investigating the details that led to the crash.

