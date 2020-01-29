Fairfax Co. SWAT officer shoots suspect during drug search

A suspect was taken to a local hospital in Fairfax County with non-life threatening injuries after a police officer shot them on Tuesday night, according to Fairfax County Police.

A member of a Virginia police SWAT team is on administrative leave after shooting and injuring a suspect while executing a search warrant on Tuesday in Falls Church.

The SWAT team entered a house at the corner of Lee Landing Drive and Hollywood Road for a narcotics search around 10 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect, 24-year-old David Vo of Falls Church, was wanted for felony distribution of marijuana and felony failure to appear.

According to a police account of the incident, Vo confronted officers inside the home “brandishing an assault-style weapon,” after which a member of the SWAT team shot him.

Officers immediately provided medical aid and then transported Vo to a hospital where he was treated and released. He is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Additional charges are expected.

The involved officer is a 16-year veteran of the department and is a member of the special operations division. Per department policy, they are on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation into use of force.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting took place:

