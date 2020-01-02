Man arrested after shooting at Fairfax County restaurant

It happened Wednesday night at Viva Tequila on Little River Turnpike in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County.

An Alexandria, Virginia, man is facing charges after a shooting Wednesday night at the Viva Tequila restaurant on Little River Turnpike that hospitalized another man.

Edwin Lopez Rivas, 35, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, Fairfax County police said in an update Thursday.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the restaurant at 6244-C Little River Turnpike for the report of a shooting inside. A man was found in a bathroom with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The suspect was found near the scene, police said, and they do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call the Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800, option 4. People can also submit a tip online or by texting TIP187 plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Below is the area where the shooting happened.

